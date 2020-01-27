The Debate
Pizza Gets Delivered To Football Stadium During Live Match In London

UK News

A video which has emerged from a football stadium which shows an eager delivery man hunting for the customer who ordered fresh pizza during a live match

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
London

Twitter users can't stop fussing over a video of a pizza delivery executive driving in the stadium on a bike to deliver a pizza to someone in the stands during a football match. The video which has emerged from a football stadium in London portrays an eager delivery man hunting for the customer who ordered pizza takeaway during a match.

Read | London Teen's Family Sues Malaysian Resort Over Her Death

Papa John's scooter meandering around the pitch

Twitter has been rendered speechless at the video and said that it was unbelievable that an individual wanted to enjoy the experience of the match while hogging on their favourite cuisine. The football match was reportedly held in Walthamstow, London between Leyton Orient and Newport County on January 25, 2020.

The 4-second-long footage shows a Papa John scooter meandering around the pitch searching for the rightful owner of the fresh warm pizza near the stand. The clip has gone viral on the internet securing 402k views and 10.01 likes as it is being widely circulated across social media.

Read | London Travel Tips: 5 Best Modes Of Transportation In The City

Twitterati have given comical response to the footage

The Twitterati have given comical response to the footage calling the incident the “ strangest thing” to ever happen at a football stadium. Some have expressed astonishment at the idea of a takeaway at a game.

A user shared an experience of a dog seated in front of him blocking his view away the whole time, calling the incident bizarre. Another user joked that it was an innovative advertising gimmick by the Papa John's pizza and now they are refusing to giveaway freebies.

An individual suggested that the delivery executive did not have to bring the scooter in the stadium and cause the distractions, he was having all the attention as people were interested in watching him and not the game. Users were also curious about the topping of the pizza. 

 

 

Read UK Police Confirms 3 Men Killed In London Stabbing Were Indians

Read Madonna Cancels London Gig Due To Injuries

Published:
COMMENT
