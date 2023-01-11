London's Heathrow Airport Detects Uranium In Package That Allegedly Originated In Pakistan

In a routine screening on December 29th, a small amount of uranium was detected in a package that arrived at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom, as per a report from Sky news. The Metropolitan Police said that its counter-terrorism command unit was contacted by Border Force colleagues at the airport after the contaminated material was discovered. The package was headed for Iranian nationals in the UK and had arrived on a flight from Oman, after allegedly originating in Pakistan.

Counter-terror commander Richard Smith stated that the amount of contaminated material "was extremely small" and has been assessed by experts as posing no threat to the public. However, he also added that the investigation remains ongoing, and that from the inquiries so far, it does not appear to be linked to any direct threat. The material has been identified as being contaminated with uranium and no arrests have been made. The police force further said that they are working with partner agencies to investigate and ensure there is no risk to the public. A Home Office spokesperson said that "We do not comment on live investigations".

The Uranium does not pose a risk to the public: Experts

Uranium is a heavy element that exists naturally in the earth, but is harmful to humans because it is radioactive and unstable. Exposure to radioactivity can have a toxic effect and potentially even be fatal. Uranium is also the go-to element involved in nuclear power and weapons, though they require significant enrichment & processing for this purpose.

As per reports, while this incident does not seem to be linked to any direct threat, it does raise concerns about potential illegal trade or transport of nuclear materials. It highlights the importance of thorough screening measures at ports and borders in order to ensure public safety and security. The origin of the Uranium, however, allegedly from Pakistan, does raise concerns as question-marks remain over Pakistan's nuclear programme.

Heath Secretary Steve Barclay told Sky News that he hopes for more information in "due course" about the material seized at Heathrow. He said: "Clearly there is an investigation under way and it is right that it looks at all the issues, and I'm sure it will report in due course". It is important to note that the investigation is still ongoing and the full details of this incident are yet to be uncovered. However, the police's statements and experts' assessments indicate that the material poses no immediate threat to the public.