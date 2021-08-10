London's Iconic Tower Bridge Reopens After Being Stuck For Second Time In One Year

London's famous Tower Bridge has been reopened to traffic and pedestrians after becoming stuck on Monday. The bridge got stuck with its roadway arms raised for almost 12-hours on Monday, August 9. In a tweet on Monday, City of London Police confirmed that the Tower Bridge was closed "due to technical failure". According to reports, it has been the second time in a year that the Tower bridge got stuck. In August 2020, the Tower Bridge was stuck open for a few hours, leaving traffic in chaos.

Tower bridge was stuck with raised arms

The closure of the Tower Bridge caused long lines of traffic on both sides of the river Thames. The city of London Police in the tweet on Monday informed that the Tower bridge had been closed for traffic and pedestrians. They had urged the public to avoid the area and take a different route. The City of London Corporation, which owns the bridge, informed in a statement that "due to a technical issue, Tower Bridge is currently stuck in a raised position". In the statement, the City of London Corporation further added that they were working to resolve the issue.

❌ Tower Bridge is currently closed to traffic and pedestrians due to technical failure.



Please avoid the areas. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/KT9HiB7APi — City of London Police (@CityPolice) August 9, 2021

✅ Tower Bridge has now reopened to traffic and pedestrians.



Thank you for your patience. — City of London Police (@CityPolice) August 10, 2021

London's famous Tower Bridge opens about 800 times a year to allow large ships to pass. The time for the large ships to be passed is arranged at least 24 hours in advance, according to The Associated Press. Tower Bridge was repaired in 2006 after the mechanism got stuck four times in the previous year. As per the report, malfunctions have been less frequent since then but the last time the Tower bridge got stuck was on August 22, 2020. The bridge was built between 1886 and 1894, is at least 244 meters long and its towers are 65 metres high.

