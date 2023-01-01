London's New Year 2023 Firework Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth And Supports Ukraine

People in London gathered the courage to endure the wrath of chilly winters and witnessed the marvels of London fireworks as the United Kingdom welcomed the new year. The fireworks that took place on the banks of Thames paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II and showcased British solidarity with Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine war. According to Sky News, more than 100,000 people gathered at the British capital to celebrate the beginning of 2023.

The fireworks began with the display of a drone spelling out the message, “2023 with love from London”. The drone lights also made a beautiful picture of the late Queen in the beautiful London night skies.

Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away in September 2022, which led to the end of her long legacy. The tribute to the Queen featured a recorded voice of her majesty and some beautiful words from Dame Judi Dench. The London light show also paid tribute to Ukraine, featuring the Ukrainian flag. The fireworks then went on to honour the new monarch, King Charles III, with a message from the king about the need to preserve the planet.

On Sunday, Sky News reported that the theme of the London fireworks was “2023 with love from London” and around 12,000 fireworks lit up the city sky.

People gathered to celebrate New Year all across the country

In London, the fireworks also highlighted the Lionesses’ Euro win at Wembley and the 50 years of London’s Pride, a milestone marked with a message from Peter Tatchell from the Gay Liberation Front. Songs like Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline and the melodious tunes of Kalush Orchestra were heard all across the city. Hits from artists like Dua Lipa, Cher and Rihanna were played during the London New Year celebration and the show ended with traditional Auld Lang Syne a song by Robert Burns.

In Edinburg, the celebration went in its full glory as people gathered to celebrate the new year in such an extravagant manner in three years. In the capital of Wales Cardiff, the Winter Wonderland became the main attraction. In the North Yorkshire town of Scarborough, authorities cancelled their fire display after many raised concerns that the noise and light could cause distress to an Arctic walrus named Thor.