Long COVID-19 Symptoms Affecting 1.1 Million People In UK: Study

A recent study by the UK government revealed that long-COVID symptoms are affecting around 1.1 million people in the country. The Office for the National Statistics on April 1 said that several people have also said that the disease is harming their day-to-day lives and about 196,000 of those people further said that their ability to undertake regular activities was significantly impacted. The government statistics detail those still grappling with the coronavirus after four weeks and were self-reported to doctors.

According to the study, the figures mark the first time the ONS has analysed how the pandemic will affect the population over time. It said that more women than men had lingering effects from the disease and more young people than older ones were suffering. Further, the government added that a separate study of over 20,000 people who had tested positive from April last year to March this year found 13.7 per cent had symptoms that lasted for at least 12 weeks.

“People who tested positive for Covid-19 are around eight times more likely to suffer prolonged symptoms than observed in the general population,” said Ben Humberstone, head of health analysis and life events at the ONS. READ | UK MPs vow to oppose 'divisive and discriminatory' COVID passports, Johnson fears backlash

'Long COVID is emerging phenomenon...'

According to the official website, the study of UK patients was based on a random sample of 21,622 participants who tested positive from swabs and were asked about their symptoms monthly. The ONS said that the larger survey of 1.1 million people self-reported long COVID over the four weeks ending March 6, 2021. Humberstone said that this was its first analysis of new data and the researchers understanding of it and its quality will improve over time.

He added, “Long COVID is an emerging phenomenon that is not yet fully understood”.

It is worth noting that Britain is one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic. The country has recorded nearly 127,000 deaths from COVID and more than 4,350,200 cases. However, the number of daily deaths and positive tests have fallen steadily amid a strong COVID vaccination campaign.

(Image: AP)