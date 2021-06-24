'Longest Ever Case': UK's 72-year-old Man Tests COVID-19 Positive For Straight 10 Months

A 72-year-old man in the UK tested positive for COVID-19 continuously for 10 months which is now believed to be the longest recorded case of novel coronavirus infection, said researchers on June 24. Dave Smith, a retired driving instructor from Bristol in western England told BBC Television that he tested positive for the disease at least 43 times and was hospitalised seven times. He said that he had made plans for his funeral. Even his wife, Linda who quarantined with him at home said “There was a lot of times when we didn't think he was going to pull through. It's been a hell of a year.”

Dave also elaborated that once he coughed for “five hours straight, non-stop…if you can imagine the drain that puts on your body, the energy.”

He further said, “I was ready to give up, I said to Lyn my wife ‘let me go, I’ve been hanging on, it’s so bad now, I’m just jelly’. If I go in the night, don’t be surprised.”

Eventually, he tested negative and dave celebrated the news with a bottle of champagne. Reportedly, the 72-year-old had conditions that led him to suffer a compromised immune system that placed him under more risk of COVID-19. He separately told The Guardian, “Whenever I went bad, I went really bad – down to death’s door. My wife started to arrange a funeral five times” before jokingly adding, “I called all the family in to make my peace with them. I wish I’d kept my mouth shut now.”

How was Dave Smith cured of COVID-19?

Reportedly, the turning point for Dave came when his doctors decided to try him on the Regeneron antibody therapy. Even though the 72-year-old’s health did not improve immediately, he felt stronger gradually over the following weeks. He reportedly attempted to walk further each day on his own until he could reach the bathroom unaided, dress himself, make it down the stairs. On his recovery, he said, “I was really pleased because for the first time in months I made my wife a cup of coffee. It was the first time I could do something for her, instead of her doing everything for me.”

Dave Smith tested negative for COVID-19 at least 45 days after receiving the drug. He said, “We opened a bottle of champagne that we had in the cupboard, because we don’t drink normally, and drank the whole thing between us. Then we rang up everybody, saying, ‘I’m negative, I’m negative.’” The treatment used on Dave is a cocktail of synthetic antibodies developed by the US biotech firm Regeneron.

IMAGE: Pixabay