Lord's Cricket Ground Extends Wishes To Her Majesty On Queen Elizabeth's 94th Birthday

On the occasion of the 95th birthday of Her Majesty, Home of Cricket - Lord's Cricket Ground wished Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Lord's Cricket Ground's official handle shared a picture of Her Majesty walking across a 'guard' at the Home of Cricket and wished her on the occasion.

🎂 We would like to wish Her Majesty The Queen - MCC's patron - a very happy birthday.#LoveLords | #HappyBirthdayYourMajesty pic.twitter.com/dAKwMQACqk — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) April 21, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II has also cancelled all tradition celebratory plan for her 94th birthday on April 21 including the gun salutes in the royal parks around the country amid COVID-19 lockdown. Buckingham Palace announced on April 18 that the Queen wanted no special measures to put in place to allow gun salutes as she reportedly felt inappropriate in current circumstances.

It is the first time in 68 years that the Queen asked for no gun salutes anywhere across the country to celebrate her birthday. The day will be rather marked with a social media post from the Palace and she will get the birthday wishes from the members of the royal family over phone calls due to the social distancing measures currently in place.

'Challenging Time'

The United Kingdom has reported 124,743 Coronavirus cases and 24,114 deaths so far. Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth had addressed the nation calling for unity while acknowledging the “increasingly challenging time”. The Queen said that the disruption due to the pandemic has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of all.

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge. And those who come after us will say the Britons of this generation were as strong as any,” she said.

During the 4 minutes 15 seconds long address, Queen Elizabeth took the opportunity to thank everyone at the National Health Service (NHS) frontline and other health care workers. She also appreciated those providing essential services and continuing day-to-day duties outside their home to support others.

