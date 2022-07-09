Madame Tussauds Takes A Dig At Boris Johnson's Exit; Places Statue Next To 'vacancy' Board

In what can be termed as a hilarious jibe at Boris Johnson's resignation as the Prime Minister of the UK, Madame Tussauds on Saturday placed his wax statue outside a job-seeking center in Lancashire. The museum situated in Blackpool, some 30 minutes bus ride away from 'Job Centre Plus', moved the waxwork right in the street after Johnson announced his step down on July 7. Hands on hips, with messy hair, dressed in a navy blue suit and power blue tie and donning a complimentary smile, the wax statue of Johnson was placed outside the job agency.

Meanwhile, Madame Tussauds updated its entrance display with a fake Boris Johnson figure placed in front of a make-belief 10 Downing Street door with a sign stating "vacancy" behind him.

As reported by BBC, Tussaud's authorities have confirmed that the statue insisting that the outgoing PM will soon require a job, will be removed from Baker Street after Johnson is officially stripped of the designation of Prime Minister. Notably, the mockery comes as Johnson declared his step down, however, willing to lead the country until the next elections. The Conservatives have agreed to the bid after Johnson promised to not bring major directional or fiscal in the country.

59 MPs resign ahead of PM Johnson

A total of 59 Parliamentarians resigned before Boris Johnson finally agreed to step down following weeks of controversy over Partygate, by-election losses and more.

As quoted by Sky News, Downing Street on Friday announced that most of the vacant seats have to be refilled except the party chairperson and some junior ministerial roles.

Rishi Sunak announces bid for PM after Johnson's exit

The Finance Minister in Johnson's cabinet, who sparked mass resignation after his own, Rishi Sunak on Friday announced that he is set to replace Johnson in the race for the PM seat. "I am standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and your Prime Minister. Let's restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country," the former Chancellor tweeted. He formally launched his campaign and asked Britons "Do we confront this moment with honesty, seriousness, and determination, or do we tell ourselves comforting fairy tales that might make us feel better in the moment, but will leave our children worse off tomorrow?"

