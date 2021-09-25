Man Bans Entry Of Children, Allows Dogs To His Wedding, Sister-in-law Narrates Story

In a bizarre incident, a man has banned entry for children but has allowed dogs in his wedding. As a result of this, his sister-in-law, a mother to a seven-month-old baby, will not be able to attend the wedding, reported BirminghamLive. The woman has expressed her shock online after she discovered that even though her brother-in-law had not invited his nephew but had allowed dogs at his wedding.

The woman, who lives in Midlands has narrated the whole story about the wedding invite on a website named Mumsnet, as per a report by BirminghamLive. The report mentioned that the wedding is supposed to take place on the South Coast and they would need to travel and stay there for three days. She added that her son was too young to be left behind at home.

Reportedly, in her post, the woman has stated that her brother-in-law is getting married in December, and her son would be seven months old at that time. She added that she and her husband received the wedding invitation last week. She gave birth to a baby in April this year and despite knowing this, her brother-in-law made it clear in the invitation that nobody was allowed to bring children to the wedding as per a report in BirminghamLive. They even checked on the event website which confirmed that children are not invited, but it also mentioned that "guests are welcome to bring their dogs".

Her husband had even written to his brother about the groom's nephew being too young to be left behind for three days. But, the groom reiterated that children were not invited to the wedding. In the post, the woman stated that they now have the option of either speaking to her inlaws or not going to the wedding. Reportedly, her post on Mumsnet has received responses from people with many of them saying that they should reject the wedding invite.

Image: Shutterstock/RepresentativeImage