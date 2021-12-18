Man Convicted Of UK's Biggest Murder Mystery Reveals Victim's Burial Place After 51 Years

The man convicted of one of the UK's most infamous murders has revealed the location of the victim's grave 51 years after her death, The Times reported. Following 75 years old, Nizamodeen Hosein's confession to her family, police are being pressured by Muriel McKay's family to excavate the site and recover her bones. Nizamodeen Hosein revealed the location of McKay's grave to a barrister representing her family last month.

Muriel McKay was kidnapped from her Wimbledon home on December 29, 1969, and eventually killed after being mistaken for Anna Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch's 25-year-old wife. Despite the fact that McKay's body was never found, brothers Nizamodeen and Arthur Hosein were found guilty of her murder. However, Nizmodeen, 75, has now given the location of McKay's grave to a lawyer representing her family, putting pressure on authorities to excavate the site in the hopes of discovering her remains.

McKay died of a heart attack

He further stated that two days after the 40-day ransom crisis began, McKay died of a heart attack while watching a news story about her captivity. He confessed after being tracked down in Trinidad by documentary makers documenting the event in August of this year. The brothers claimed that they were innocent, however, Arthur's fingerprints were discovered on the ransom notes, as well as a notebook packed with the same paper as Muriel's letters.

Nizmodeen told Matthew Gayle, a British barrister hired by the family in Trinidad, that he wanted closure before his death and that he would reveal the whereabouts of McKay's remains. Over the 40 day ordeal the brothers, who claimed to be a mafia group called M3, sent three letters and made 18 further calls demanding the money. They also sent McKay's husband five letters were allegedly written by Muriel, including one in which she said she was cold and blindfolded, as proof of life.

Nizmodeen was the only person who buried McKay

Two attempts by police to deliver fake notes to the kidnappers failed but the second try led officers to Rook's Farm, where Muriel was taken by the brothers. Nizmodeen told the lawyer he was the only person who buried McKay, refusing to implicate his brother Arthur who was also convicted for her murder. He also argued he had not killed McKay, maintaining instead that she had collapsed and later died from a heart attack while sitting downstairs in the farmhouse.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: Unsplash)