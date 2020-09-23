Man Travels From Glasgow To Manchester On His Daughter's Bicycle For Charity

A man cycled more than 200 miles from Glasgow to Manchester riding his daughter's bicycle in order to raise funds for charities. The man named Wesley Hamnett rode 220 miles for six days straight from Glasgow to his home in Wythenshawe, Manchester. Hamnett reached home on September 21 and was welcomed by his family and friends at the finish point.

The journey is over!! #Glasgow 2 #Manchester on the little pink bike!!

With a sky dive midway through!



But we don’t stop there, we still have money to raise please donate via https://t.co/w3yZFC7rDP pic.twitter.com/bKpgBNwpVm — Wesley Hamnett (@WezHamnett) September 21, 2020

'To pay tribute'

Hamnett had originally planned a ride of 1,250 miles from Russia to Manchester but he had to cancel that because of the ongoing COVID-19 uncertainties. Hamnett then shortened his ride by almost 1,000 miles but to make sure that it remains challenging he decided to ride on his daughter's bike. The funds raised from the event will go to four charities - Macmillan Cancer Support, Christie Charitable Fund, British Heart Foundation, and Wythenshawe Hospitals MFT Charity.

Hamnett had decided to organise the fundraising last year after he lost his grandfather to a second fight with cancer. "I want to do something to pay tribute to him and my other three grandparents who are now all at peace. With this and other situations in life I have experienced, I would like to give back to the charities that I feel have relevance and very much deserve all the help they can get," Hamnett explained on his GoFundMe page that he set up in 2019.

Hamnett has so far raised more than £5,000, more than the target he had set on his GoFundMe page. He said that 100% of the money will go to the above-named charities, excluding the GoFundMe fee. Hamnett still plans to ride from Russia to Manchester next year. If everything goes well, Hamnett would head over to Russia and cycle back 1,250 miles to Manchester, passing through 6 countries before hitting the UK.

