Man flies near Durdle Door on Jetpack, slammed after video surfaces

A recent video shows a man flying through the iconic Durdle Door and has now left many people agitated. The 55-second clip was shared by the Lulworth Estate, which asserted that just because the arch was there, did not imply that people can jump off, climb or fly through it. Durdle Door is a natural limestone arch on the Jurassic Coast near Lulworth in Dorset, England. It is owned by the Welds, a family who own 12,000 acres in Dorset in the name of the Lulworth Estate

In the clip, a man could be seen hovering in the sea for a few minutes before he changes his path and flies through the limestone arch in on his jetpack. The video was captured by a local tourist who then passed it on to Lulworth estate. Denouncing the thrill-seeking behaviour, the estate stated wrote, “the widespread publicity around #durdledoor has made our national icon a target for everyone wanting a viral sensation."

They also quoted beach warden Tim who asserted that not only the smell of kerosene was overwhelming but also the noise from the jetpack was just defining, In addition, there was a “military-grade” which was intimidating. The video clip has been widely shared with many people slamming the unknown man. Many others shared their own experiences of the door.

A user wrote, "thought drones are band on lulworth estate properties. should have it taken away!! " hile another added, " I’ve been swimming through the door a few times and even when it’s quiet there’s always the fear some speedboat will come winging round the corner oblivious of anyone else."

Warning issued

There have been similar incidences of people indulging in adventure near the limestone arch. In a statement released recently, Poole Police also confirmed that several people had been injured and issued a warning to beachgoers. "Hitting water from that height can be critical. This is further compounded by tides, currents and altering the depth of the sea bed" the police said in a statement.

