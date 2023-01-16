Man In 60s Arrested For 'terror Offence' After Discovery Of Uranium At Heathrow Airport

A man in his 60s was arrested in the UK on Saturday on suspicion of a terror offence after traces of uranium were found at Heathrow airport at the end of December, according to Scotland Yard. The suspect was taken into custody after counter-terrorism officers searched an address in Cheshire on suspicion of an offence under Section 9 of the Terrorism Act 2006, which covers the making and possession of radioactive devices. He has been released on bail until April, the Metropolitan police said.

The arrest followed an incident at Heathrow airport on December 29, when Border Force officers discovered radioactive material with a shipment of scrap metal. Specialist scanners had detected the uranium, which had reportedly arrived on a flight from Oman, as it was ferried to a freight shed, which then triggered alarms. According to a report from The Guardian, Commander Richard Smith, who leads the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command CTC) said, “The discovery of what was a very small amount of uranium within a package at Heathrow airport is clearly of concern, but it shows the effectiveness of the procedures and checks in place with our partners to detect this type of material."

'No direct threat to public', says Met's Counter Terrorism Command

He added, “Our priority since launching our investigation has been to ensure that there is no linked direct threat to the public. To this end, we are following every possible line of inquiry available to us, which has led us to making this arrest over the weekend".

The uranium was found during “routine screening” at Heathrow, according to a spokesperson from the Met. The Commander was quick to reassure the public that the incident did not appear to be linked to any direct threat to the public. However, detectives are continuing with their inquiries to ensure this is definitely the case.

Chemical and biological weapons expert Col Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former head of the UK’s nuclear defence regiment, told BBC that people should be 'reassured' that it was detected. He said that the surveillance system in place in the country, managed by security services, police, and others, had effectively identified and apprehended a dangerous substance that could have posed a threat. He added, “In this country I think people should be pretty reassured that we’re not going to see dirty bombs from this type of material."

When asked what could have happened to the metal, he said that if the intention behind the possession of the uranium was malicious, it is a cause for concern. However, it is important to note that there are people monitoring these situations and the public should not be overly concerned.

Speaking on the issue, a Home Office spokesperson stated, “We do not comment on live investigations", as per The Guardian report. The authorities have not yet released any further information about the arrested suspect, but it is clear that the incident has raised concerns about the potential threat of terrorist attacks using radioactive materials. The authorities seem to be going out of their way to underplay the discovery of uranium, to ensure that people do not panic.