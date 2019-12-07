Man Jailed For Life For Killing Mother Teresa's Former Assistant

A man in the United Kingdom has been given a minimum life sentence of 15 years after he killed a close aide of Mother Teresa. The man identified as Colin Payne, who is in his early 60s killed Mark Bloomfield, 54 outside a pub in Swansea. The Swansea Crown Court on Thursday found Colin guilty of murdering the former special assistant of Mother Teresa. Mark was working Teresa's Missionaries of Charity and had worked extensively in developing the life of poor people in India.

15-years in jail

Colin launched an attack on Bloomfield outside the Full Moon pub in order to teach the charity worker a lesson for misbehaving with his girlfriend. The court heard that Colin dragged Bloomfield by his throat and kicked him in his head before landing two hard punches to his head. Bloomfield hit his head on the concrete of the road and became unconscious and never opened his eyes again. Bloomfield died in the hospital two days later.

The incident took place on July 18 this year after Bloomfield allegedly brushed the back of Colin's girlfriend with a beer can. Colin was a martial arts expert and was highly trained in jujutsu and judo. Colin had recently tried to destroy the CCTV footage of the incident, however, the police recovered it later. Colin initially pleaded guilty to lesser charges of perverting the course of justice and manslaughter claiming self-defence, but the court found him guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Bloomfield worked with Mother Teresa in Calcutta, now Kolkata and is credited with opening schools for girls in different parts of India. During his time in India in the early 1990s, Bloomfield organised camps for free cataract surgery and also helped terminally ill people to have dignified deaths. Mark also spent some time in Africa where he introduced ultralight aircraft to help combat illegal poaching.

