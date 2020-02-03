Man Puts Up Billboard To Advertise Himself After Dating Apps Failed

A man who was unable to find a dating partner through dating applications decided to ramp-up his search by putting up a billboard which cost him £425. Mark Rofe featured himself on a 3m-high and 6m-wide billboard to advertise his qualities with his image. The 30-year-old told an international news agency that he had been struggling to find a match on most dating apps and decided to take the huge step in order to stand out from the crowd.

Currently, the billboard is being displayed on Fairfield street in Manchester and features a picture of him lounging on his side with the caption, 'Single? Date Mark' and then adds 'this could be the sign you're looking for'. Not just a billboard, but Rofe created his own website called 'Dating Mark.co.uk'. When one opens his website, it explains Rofe as 'extremely handsome and modest'. He has also set up a crowdfunding page to buy more billboards around Manchester.

The dating apps weren't working, so I bought a billboard and set up a website to stand out and try get a date.



Help me out https://t.co/ddz5s5aTul #DateMark pic.twitter.com/z4nBlA4v1X — Mark Rofe 🧦 (@iamrofe) January 31, 2020

Rofe receives applications

According to local reports, he plans to advertise himself in Dublin, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Bristol, and London. However, netizens were highly amused by his 'desperate' step to finding a partner in life. Rofe's story not only took the internet by storm but he also received some applications through his 'unique' way.

I've actually been getting applications 😂



Thanks for anyone that has applied, I will go through them and get back to you.



Also, I know it's really hard to believe, but I designed the billboard by myself. — Mark Rofe 🧦 (@iamrofe) January 31, 2020

Netizens called it a 'bold move' and wished him luck to find a partner.

Nice job Mark. Dating is 💯 harder these days and the apps don't make it easier. People think their is endless choices and thus they can be 💯 x 💯 as picky. — Duane Brown 🇨🇦 (@duanebrown) January 31, 2020

The ticker on the homepage doesnt increase with applications... how do I know this? hmm — Russell McAthy (@therustybear) January 31, 2020

Great idea @iamrofe although I wonder if you can't enhance this approach using your digital experience 🤔



How about inviting all your ex-partners and encounters into one room to discuss their commonalities and then attempt to build a lookalike audience? — Nick Wilsdon (@nickwilsdon) January 31, 2020

Ah yes, a lookalike audience of all previous relationship fails. It’s basically foolproof! — Jason Dilworth (@JasonDilworth56) January 31, 2020

That's a good example of the marrying of offline and digital marketing (see what I did there?!?).



But how are you going to measure ROI from the offline part of it? I would have used another domain and 301 redirect it to the main site for tracking purposes. — Bill Hartzer (@bhartzer) January 31, 2020

