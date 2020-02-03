Union Budget
Man Puts Up Billboard To Advertise Himself After Dating Apps Failed

UK News

A man in UK who was unable to find a dating partner through dating applications decided to ramp-up his search by putting up a billboard which cost him £425.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man

A man who was unable to find a dating partner through dating applications decided to ramp-up his search by putting up a billboard which cost him £425. Mark Rofe featured himself on a 3m-high and 6m-wide billboard to advertise his qualities with his image. The 30-year-old told an international news agency that he had been struggling to find a match on most dating apps and decided to take the huge step in order to stand out from the crowd. 

Currently, the billboard is being displayed on Fairfield street in Manchester and features a picture of him lounging on his side with the caption, 'Single? Date Mark' and then adds 'this could be the sign you're looking for'. Not just a billboard, but Rofe created his own website called 'Dating Mark.co.uk'. When one opens his website, it explains Rofe as 'extremely handsome and modest'. He has also set up a crowdfunding page to buy more billboards around Manchester. 

Rofe receives applications

According to local reports, he plans to advertise himself in Dublin, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Sheffield, Portsmouth, Bristol, and London. However, netizens were highly amused by his 'desperate' step to finding a partner in life. Rofe's story not only took the internet by storm but he also received some applications through his 'unique' way. 

Netizens called it a 'bold move' and wished him luck to find a partner. 

Published:
COMMENT
