Man Threatened To Burn Packed Nightclub For Not Selling Red Bull

Recently, a court heard the case of a person who threatened to burn down a packed nightclub because it did not sell Red Bull. The accused Michael Day is said to have thrown a cannister of petrol at a nightclub and was screaming that he would burn everyone.

Not taking no for an answer

Michael Day apparently flew into an uncontrollable rage when the staff of a Shush Nightclub informed him that they did not sell Red Bull. The incident took place in Wantage, Oxfordshire. The Oxford Crown Court which was hearing the court heard testimonies on how Day came to the bar on April 28 and asked to buy a can of Red Bull. Day who is already banned from the club was given an alternative drink. When the staff explained to Day that they did not sell Red Bull, he became extremely aggressive and was then subsequently thrown out.

CCTV footage shows that after being thrown out, Day returned while carrying a very large 20-litre white plastic container that was said to be partly filled with petrol. After he gets close to the door of the club he is seen throwing the contents of the container at the door and then charging the club door and staff. It was at this point that Day flicked a lighter and was overheard screaming death threats as well as racial abuse towards one staff member.

Crisis averted

There were a total of 177 party goers inside the club during the time of the incident and all of them were put in danger by the actions of Michael Day.

In his defence, Day's lawyers claimed that Day did not remember the incident but the judge that sentenced Michael Day called the episode terrifying and jailed him for five years and two months.

