Man Travels 386 Km To Buy Bread, Spends More On Fuel And Fine

The coronavirus outbreak has forced half the world's population to be under lockdown and it is making some of them do weird things. Recently, a man in the United Kingdom drove 386 kilometeres to get bread that was £1 (Rs 93) cheaper. The Leicestershire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) tweeted about the incident from its official handle. The man was fined for speeding at 177 km per hour.

According to reports, when the man was stopped by the police he said that he was going to London because the bread there are cheaper. Leicestershire Roads Policing Unit while tweeting about the incident also shared a picture that read, "Stay at Home, Protect that NHS, Save Lives." The man was reportedly travelling with two young children when he was caught by the police. The Leicestershire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) then reported the man to the court particularly for overspeeding and violating lockdown orders for non-essential work.

Just stopped a car doing 110mph on the M1 north. The purpose of the journey from Nottingham? To buy bread in London because it was £1 cheaper. He also had his 2 young children in the car! Reported to court. #thatcouldcostsomedough #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/LX4TmEM4i5 — Leicestershire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) (@LeicsPoliceRPU) April 5, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak

The deadly coronavirus infection has claimed nearly 83,000 lives across the world and has infected over 14,50,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy, Spain, the United States, the UK, France and Iran surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Lead Image Credit: AP)