Man Wants To Sprint London Marathon Dressed As 'brain' To Raise Funds For This Noble Cause

In a bid to set a new Guinness World Record and to raise funds for a noble cause, a British runner has decided to run in the marathon donning a costume of a brain on October 3. Bryce Alford, who was spotted on the streets of England in his full-body brain costume, asserted to run in the London Marathon next month. The fundraising manager for brain injury charity Headway, on Tuesday, said that his main goal is to break the Guinness record for the fastest marathon dressed as a brain. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the nobleman took time out of his practice run to get himself photographed with the police officers. Have a look at the post:

Our St Helier Officers bumped into Bryce Alford (Fundraising Manager) @HeadwayJersey on King St today, Bryce will be running the London Marathon on Sunday 3rd October dressed as a brain in an attempt to break a Guiness World record. pic.twitter.com/aX69RHr4eU — St.Helier Town Police Unit (@townpoliceunit) September 14, 2021

According to the media reports, the giant replica of the human brain costume that the runner wears weighs 7kg. Bryce Alford said the giant brain replica was made by two of his friends in order to realise how people with brain injuries feel like. While speaking to ITV News about his goal as well as his dream, the runner said he heard that the people who have a problem with their brains felt like a packet filled with rice loaded on their heads. "Therefore, I planned to run with the giant replica of the brain," said Bryce. He added, "Imagine the pressure they feel with such a heavyweight brain." According to him, his previous record was in 2003 for the fastest 1000 km on a treadmill. "I have been an active fundraiser and raised more than £1,50,000 for charity in the last 20 years," added the man.

US-based squash player chopped her extraordinarily long hair for charity funding

Earlier this month, Virginia, a US-based squash player hit the headlines for chopping off her extraordinarily long hair that she had grown for over 17 years for charity funding. Zahab Khan set the Guinness World Record for the ‘Most Hair Donated’ by an Individual after she cut her strands and donated them to Children With Hair Loss (CWHL). CWHL is a non-profit (NGO) known for providing annual customized human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults with medically related hair loss such as cancer as they hit the age of 21. Khan, who donned a minimum of five feet of hair, happily lopped her gorgeous hair for a fundraiser for ill kids and adolescents that suffer hair loss at a young age.

(Image: Twitter/@townpoliceunit)