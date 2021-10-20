Manchester Bombing Terrorist's Brother Flees UK Ahead Of Testimony: Reports

Manchester Arena suicide bomber's older brother, Ismail Abedi, has reportedly left the United Kingdom, with no sign of whether he would return in time to testify before the bombing inquiry into the incident this week. On Monday, October 18, the bomber's childhood friend Ahmed Taghdi attempted to flee the country but was apprehended, according to a testimony given at the bombing inquiry on October 19. Court orders have been issued for Ismail Abedi and Taghdi to appear at the investigation this week to answer questions about Salman Abedi's radicalisation and the people responsible for the Manchester bombing on 22 May 2017.

If Ismail Abedi does not return to the UK "without reasonable excuse" on Thursday, October 21, the chair of the investigation has the authority to fine him or imprison him for up to 51 weeks. Officials at the Home Office are furious that Ismail Abedi was allowed to leave the country and are investigating why there was no court order blocking his departure, The Guardian reported, citing an unnamed source. Ismail Abedi and the bomber's parents are reported to be in Libya, refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

Bomber's friend apprehended while attempting to flee UK

Taghdi, 29, accompanied Salman Abedi during a visit to meet the convicted terrorist Abdalraouf Abdallah, who experts believe nurtured the bomber. Ismail Abedi's phone was also discovered to contain Islamic State propaganda. Both Salman and Abdalraouf Abdallah were arrested following the blast at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, which killed 22 people and injured hundreds more.

Ismail Abedi had refused to participate with the inquiry, but had been compelled to attend on Thursday, October 21, according to Paul Greaney, who addressed the committee's head, Sir John Saunders, The Guardian reported. He was, however, no longer in the nation, with "no indication" of when he might return.

Taghdi was advised on Friday that he would be detained if he did not attend the investigation this week. On Monday, he attempted to flee the country and was apprehended and taken into custody. He was able to show documentation of a return ticket to the UK on October 20, according to the court. He is now scheduled to testify on Thursday, while Abdallah, who is already in detention, is scheduled to testify on Wednesday. Both are essential witnesses, according to the inquiry, as the hearings focus on why and how Salman Abedi and his younger brother, Hashem Abedi, were radicalised.

