Manchester 'kill the bill' protesters block tram lines, police arrest 18 people

Eighteen people were arrested by UK’s Greater Manchester police on Saturday for “disrupting” transport services in the city. A large crowd of protesters had gathered at St. Peter’s Square to demonstrate against the proposed 'Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill'. After the majority of the crowd left the protest site in the late afternoon, the remaining protesters began to sit on the Metrolink line at St Peter's Square and cause disruption to the transport network, the police said.

“After repeated prior warnings from officers, who had positively engaged with those present all afternoon, police moved in and removed those obstructing the tram lines. Those who remained and were obstructing the tram lines were moved away by police. A total of 18 people were arrested and no injuries were reported,” the Greater Manchester police department said in a press release. READ | Wales becomes first UK nation to scrap travel restrictions

Last week, protesters had gathered in Bristol city centre to voice their disagreement with the bill. The protest turned violent after a riotous mob clashed with the police, resulting in property damages and several injuries. Prior to the ruckus, protesters were seen holding placards and banners that read “Kill the bill”, “The day democracy became dictatorship”, “We won’t be silenced”, among other things.

What is Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill?

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government introduced the bill in the lower house of the parliament on March 9. The government says the bill will empower the police and other emergency workers by giving them tools to tackle crime and disorder. The bill also seeks to reform courts and tribunals by updating existing court processes to provide better services to all. The bill has been approved for further scrutiny by committees before facing another vote sometime in the future. If approved, the bill will have to be signed by the upper house of the British parliament before going to the Queen to receive royal assent.

Why are people protesting?

Critics of the bill argue that it will curb people’s right and freedom to protest because it gives the police powers to “stop disruptive protests”, which they fear could be used increasingly by law enforcement to decide when a protest should start or end. “The bill will uphold the right to peaceful protest while providing the police with the necessary powers to stop disruptive protests from disproportionately infringing on the rights and freedoms of others,” a government press release said.

