Two students in Manchester came to the rescue of a dog who fell into a canal and ultimately garnered praise online for their heroic act. According to the Daily Mail, 20-year-olds Jack Spencer Furmston and Ben Camphor were headed home after spending time at a coffee shop in the British city when they encountered Batu Akyol.

Akyol, a dog owner, was spotted by the duo struggling with a lead over a wall. It was later found that Akyol's dog, named Sumak, fell off inadvertently into Ancoats Canal. Witnessing this, Camphor suspended into the canal headfirst with his legs held by a group of people.

A clip recorded by an onlooker and shared on social media shows Camphor holding Sumak by the collar and later by its legs.

Recalling the incident, Camphor said that he saw a "guy with his lead in the river" and initially thought it wasn't a cause for concern. However, upon further observation, he realised the dog had fallen into the canal and appeared to be "really struggling".

Students narrate incident, garner appreciation online

"Everyone was panicking. I couldn't let that dog down and not help, so I put my jumper down and sprung into action - climbing down first," he said, adding that "I'm a dog owner myself, so there wasn't a chance I was going to leave it on its own but I couldn't get it the first time".

After the rescue operation was a success, the owner of the dog was "ecstatic", Camphor said. On the other hand, Furmston stated that after being saved, "the dog was wagging its tail and jumping up and down, so excited". The clip of the incident has gone viral on Twitter, garnering 2.8 million views. Reacting to it, one user wrote: "Yes boys. Best thing you’ll see today." "NOW THAT'S WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT!! Outstanding job rescuing that pup," wrote another.