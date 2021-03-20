Martin Bashir Blames Princess Diana For 'smears', Says She Provided 'false Information'

BBC journalist Martin Bashir on Friday alleged that Princess Diana was the source of false information related to the royal family, adding that she is “to be blamed” for all the smears and peddling against him. The journalist was accused of tricking the Prince of Wales into a 1995 sensational Panorama interview that first disclosed her broken marriage with Prince Charles. In the interview, Princess Diana famously revealed that there were “three people” in their marriage.

According to sources of UK’s Mirror, the 58-year-old journalist was accused of using dishonest tactics and lies to get Diana’s interview, such as that she was under surveillance of the intelligence service. He also repeatedly deceived Diana’s brother Earl Spencer in an attempt to seek information about Diana’s marriage. Spencer cited clever tactics used by Bashir at a meeting in September 1995, attended by all three, to reach out to Diana.

Although, Bashir argued that the false and unsubstantiated information that he reported about the royals like the Queen having heart disease and Prince Edward treated for AIDS was coming from Diana herself. Among the reports, claims were hurled that Diana's husband Prince Charles was in love with his kids' nanny, and Diana’s then 13-year-old son Prince William was given a watch by Charles with a spy device. All such stories were attributed to the journalist, but a confidential document, first accessed by The Telegraph reveals that Bashir denied reporting against the royals, citing Diana as being “the source”.

An inquiry, led by Lord Dyson, aims to investigate the veracity of Bashir’s statements, who had previously been held responsible for forging documents and deceiving the royals to get Diana’s TV interview. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Scotland Yard confirmed to Mirror that the royals will not be pursuing Bashir into a criminal investigation. Princess of Wales Diana was killed in 1997 in a car crash aged just 36 following a dinner with her boyfriend Al-Fayed at Imperial Suite at Paris’ famous Ritz Hotel. At 11:30 pm into the night, the couple was hounded by paparazzi, and shortly afterwards their Mercedes S-280 limousine crashed against a pillar of the Pont d’Alma Bridge in Paris.