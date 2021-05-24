Martin Bashir Denies Allegations Of Duping 1995 Diana Interview In First Public Remarks

In the aftermath of the independent report concluding that BBC journalist Martin Bashir acquired Princess Diana’s bombshell interview in 1995 ‘deceitfully,’ the journalist denies all the allegations of duping her at the sit-down interaction. Bashir made his first public remarks regarding the scandal that stirred almost immediately after the interview had aired all these years ago, told the Sunday Times that he did not conduct any wrongdoing that either he or the BBC are alleged to have engaged in to bring about the Princess of Wales’ interview in which she made explosive remarks against the royal family and her relationship with Prince Charles.

As per news agency ANI, while the spectators were hoping for an apology, Bashir addressed the allegations by categorically denying any role in coming up with alleged fake bank documents or bogus phone calls placed to Diana. He told the interview, “Even in the early 1990s, there were stories and secretly recorded phone calls. I wasn't the source of any of that."

The BBC journalist added that the idea of the sit-down interview was somehow “something Diana did not want, or that it was framed in a way that harmed her afterwards is simply not true,” despite what her sons, Prince Harry and Prince William might be claiming three decades later. Bashir said, “Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents,” while noting that he and his family loved the Princess and remained close even after the bombshell interview aired.

The report further added that Bashir admitted that he does not feel that he can be held responsible for the several other things that were going on in Princess’ life at the time and the complex outcomes that surrounded her decisions. Further, according to Bashir, it is “unreasonable and unfair” that Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer is squarely putting the blame for her death on the journalist’s shoulders but explained that he understands the grief. BBC on May 20 had even issued a “full and unconditional apology” after an independent report concluded that its journalist Martin Bashir had used “deception” to secure the explosive 1995 interview of Princess Diana.

Princess Diana’s bombshell interview in 1995

Several bombshell revelations were made in the 1995 Panorama interview including Princess Diana describing Camilla Parker as the “third person” in her marriage with Prince Charles and her confession of infidelity with army captain James Hewitt. In the same TV appearance that was reportedly watched by 23 million people, Prince William’s mother expressed doubts over Prince Charles’ suitability to become the UK monarch.

In the aftermath, Diana’s younger brother Earl Spencer had alleged that BBC’s Martin Bashir used forged bank documents to convince the royal to participate in the interview that was at the time one of the biggest television scoops.

Even though the controversy was roiled up just a few days after the 1995 interview was aired, BBC announced on November 18, 2020, that Lord Dyson who is one of the nation’s most senior retired judges and a former Supreme Court judge, will be leading the inquiry. BBC’s director-general Tim Davie, at the time, had said in a statement that the outlet is “determined to get to the truth about these events and that is why we have commissioned an independent investigation.”

IMAGE: AP/Twitter-@Shahid11828

