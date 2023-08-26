Massive flames engulfed Tower Hamlets in the British capital of London on Saturday, with the plumes of thick smoke being evident from several miles away. Videos and images circulating on social media display the fire burning on the top of the Bow House business centre on Fairfield Road in the city.

Spectators also captured clips of the raging inferno from as far as London Bridge. According to the fire teams, 15 fire engines and about 100 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to douse the fire. Internet users claimed that the fire broke out in the residential apartments situated atop the business centre.

While a definite cause of the fire is yet to be revealed, the flames were "very visible," as per the London Fire Brigade. Teams arrived at the scene with two cranes to pour water after more than 100 emergency calls were made. According to the Daily Mail, most of the roof of the six-floor building was said to be on fire.

BREAKING: Massive fire at a business centre in Bow, Tower Hamlets in London, 100 firefighters battling the huge blaze... pic.twitter.com/HT44n3pYRl — Lord Vader's Revenge (@ClarkFamily1630) August 26, 2023

All emergency services are working hard to put out a fire on Bow Road, junction with Fairfield Road, E3. Please avoid the area and divert your routes! #emergencyservices #fire — Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) August 25, 2023

London authorities share updates on the massive fire

"All emergency services are working hard to put out a fire on Bow Road, junction with Fairfield Road, E3. Please avoid the area and divert your routes," Tower Hamlets police said on X. In an update posted hours later, the brigade added that the fire has been brought under control as crews will continue to dampen the area.

"The Brigade was called at 6.04pm and is still at the scene. Fire crews from Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Homerton and surrounding fire stations are in attendance. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage," said Station Commander Anthony Lewis. Authorities have urged locals to avoid the area. Furthermore, TfL buses 25, 108, 205, 425 have also been diverted and traffic has begun to pile up due to the fire.