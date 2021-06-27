Matt Hancock Faces Investigation For Using Personal Email To Conduct Government Business

Matt Hancock is facing an investigation over his use of a personal email account to conduct government affairs, in a breach of UK guidelines. according to The Sunday Times. Hancock, who served as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, resigned on Saturday after pictures of him breaching social distancing measures surfaced. In the aftermath, the British Health Ministry has announced to launch a probe into how the CCTV footage was leaked to the press. The footage from May shows the British MP kissing aide Gina Coladangelo in his ministerial office in a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Another breach

In addition to flouting social distancing measures, Hancock has triggered a probe into his use of personal email id to conduct ministerial business. All British lawmakers are required to use only official email accounts to ensure transparency and accountability. As a result of using his personal email account since March, much of Hancock’s communications and information has been concealed from his own officials and potentially the public. These emails relate to negotiating PPE contracts worth a million, establishing testing and care homes.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that it would investigate the leak of CCTV footage which lead to the 42 year old’s resignation. Speaking to media reporters, Conservative MP Brandon Lewis said that the department would launch an internal investigation to find how the CCTV clip was leaked. Additionally, Lewis also stressed that his party colleague had already accepted his mistake and apologized for the same but resigned as his position was “untenable and distracting” from the wider work of the government’s anti-COVID efforts.

On June 25, Matt Hancock reportedly confessed to breaking social distancing guidance after CCTV images of him kissing an aide were published in a newspaper. Shortly after pictures of Hancock emerged with Gina Coladangelo, who was appointed by the British Health Secretary, he admitted saying that he “let people down” and was “very sorry". However, Labour called on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire Hancock and terming his position “untenable". Following UK Health Secretary’s apology, Downing Street has declared that it “considers the matter closed".

I have resigned as Health Secretary pic.twitter.com/eyWi1AA19i — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) June 26, 2021

