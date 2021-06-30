Matt Hancock New Face Of Extramarital Dating Site After Red-faced Exit As UK Health Secy

After an embarrassing departure from his post in the previous week, former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has now become the face of 'UK's leading married-dating website' as a billboard advertisement of the same was spotted in London. Matt Hancock, who reportedly confessed to breaking social distancing norms and kissing a government aide, had resigned from his post on Saturday, a day after apologising for the act. A Twitter user shared a picture of dating app Illicit Encounters' advertisement put up in South London which had Matt Hancock's face on it along with the line 'for an affair behind closed doors'.

UK's ex-Health secy became the face of extramarital dating website

Matt Hancock quits over breaking social distancing norms his dept had enforced

Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock had quit over breaching social distancing protocols by kissing an aide Gina Colangelo amid COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Hancock had released a video statement and said, "I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in the country has made, that you have made. Those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that’s why I’ve got to resign.”

On June 25, Matt Hancock reportedly confessed to breaking social distancing guidelines after CCTV images of him kissing an aide were published in a newspaper. Shortly after pictures of Hancock emerged with Gina Coladangelo, who was appointed by the British Health Secretary, he admitted, saying that he “let people down” and was “very sorry". However, Labour called on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire Hancock and termed his position “untenable".

The Sun reported that its pictures of Hancock and Coladangelo kissing, both of who are married with children, were taken inside the Department of Health and Social care building on May 6. Even though social distancing is not a legal requirement, it has been repeatedly recommended by the British government due to the COVID-19 pandemic and people are advised to remain 2 meters apart at all times where it is possible. Further, the government had also stated that hugging anyone outside your household or bubble was also not allowed.

The picture of both UK government officials caused a stir on the internet and the UK’s political landscape. Considering all aspects, criticism mounted on Hancock with several UK MPs calling for his resignation, which he eventually tendered, and even denouncing Johnson’s handling of the matter.