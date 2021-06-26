Matt Hancock Quits As UK Health Secy Post Breaking Social Distancing Norms By Kissing Aide

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who has reportedly confessed to breaking social distancing norms, has resigned from his post on Saturday, a day after apologising for the act. He has quit over breaching social distancing protocol by kissing an aide Gina Colangelo amid COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Hancock released a video statement and said, "I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in the country has made, that you have made. Those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them and that’s why I’ve got to resign.”

Hancock apologises for breaking social distancing rules by kissing aide

On June 25, Matt Hancock reportedly confessed to breaking social distancing guidance after CCTV images of him kissing an aide were published in a newspaper. Shortly after pictures of Hancock emerged with Gina Coladangelo, who was appointed by the British Health Secretary, he admitted saying that he “let people down” and was “very sorry". However, Labour called on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire Hancock and terming his position “untenable". Following UK Health Secretary’s apology, Downing Street has declared that it “considers the matter closed".

The Sun reported that its pictures of Hancock and Coladangelo kissing, both of who are married with children, were taken inside the Department of Health and Social care building on May 6. Even though social distancing is not a legal requirement, it has been repeatedly recommended by the British government due to the COVID-19 pandemic and people are advised to remain 2 meters apart at all times where it is possible. Further, the government had also stated that hugging anyone outside your household or bubble was also not allowed.

The picture of both UK government officials caused a stir on the internet and the UK’s political landscape that showed them embracing each other. Considering all aspects, criticism mounted on Hancock with several UK MPs calling for his resignation and even denouncing Johnson’s handling of the matter.

(Image Credits: AP)