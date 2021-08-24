McDonald's Milkshakes Off The Menu Amid Supply Chain Issues In UK

McDonald’s has informed that it has pulled milkshakes from the menu in all 1,250 of its British restaurants. The fast-food giant has been facing supply problems that have been caused due to the shortage of truck drivers. McDonald's in the United Kingdom has been experiencing shortages of bottled drinks.

"Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products", McDonald's said in the statement.

Shortage of products are due to COVID and Brexit

The fast-food chain has informed that the bottled drinks and milkshakes are temporarily unavailable in restaurants in England, Scotland and Wales. Furthermore, the company has said that they were working hard to return the items to the menu. The shortages of products that has been seen in Britain is being blamed on a combination of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. After the exit of Britain from the European Union, it has become harder for the bloc’s citizens to work in the United Kingdom.

The Road Haulage Association, an Industry body has revealed that the pandemic restrictions that have been imposed over the past 18 months have led to a delay in new recruitment. The Road Haulage Association added that driving tests of recruits has been delayed. Furthermore, the industry body said that Britain was facing short of about 100,000 drivers. In order to improve the situation, the United Kingdom government has temporarily eased restrictions on the number of hours drivers can work. It is worth noting that food chains KFC and Nandos were also facing difficulties due to the supply issues. KFC also said that due to supply chain issues, they were unable to stock some menu items. Food chain Nando’s had last week temporarily closed about 50 of its outlets due to a shortage of poultry.

IMAGE: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage