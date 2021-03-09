Meghan And Harry Interview: Netizens Guess Who Was 'concerned' About Archie's Skin Colour

Since Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview reverberated across the globe where the Duchess of Sussex disclosed racism in the UK royal family, internet users have started guessing who among the royals could be behind the incident. Meghan said that Harry relayed to her there had been conversations about how dark her baby’s skin might be and “what that would mean or look like”.

In a damming allegation against the Royal insulation that would further send shockwaves through the family as push the relations of the couple to a new low, Prince Harry and Meghan also told Winfrey that there were conversations in the palace about the skin colour of their son Archie before his birth. However, these accusations of Duke and Duchess of Sussex triggered the netizens to guess if it’s Prince Charles, William or even Princess Michael of Kent.

This man looks like this and they worried about Archie's skin colour????? #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/REgCKSggiq — Roneel KumarâœŠðŸ¾ (@pseudofijian) March 8, 2021

For those wondering who within the Royal Family might have asked Harry and Meghan questions about the colour of Archie's skin, I have a pretty good idea... pic.twitter.com/ktWiK4hRxc — A Student Nurse ðŸ’™ #NHS (@deficit_the) March 8, 2021

they were worried about Archie's skin?!..... really???? pic.twitter.com/IW2KQj2rKU — LoLa (@lolalissaa) March 8, 2021

It’s almost worse for the royal family that they didn’t confirm who made the comment about Archie’s skin colour because now everyone is guilty. I’m even throwing Prince George’s name into the official list of suspects #HarryandMeghanonOprah — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) March 8, 2021

Queen & Prince Philip Not Behind 'Racist Remarks'

After Meghan and Prince Harry uncovered a range of vulnerabilities of their life in the UK as part of the royal family, Harry clarified that it wasn’t Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Phillip who uttered controversial racist comments for their son Archie’s skin complexion. Oprah Winfrey, the talk show host has clarified that Prince Harry told her that his grandfather and grandmother were involved and the American presenter could have shared that if she had the opportunity.

Prince Harry revealed that his grandmother Queen did heed some ‘bad advise’ of that nature and refused to meet him at Sandringham, last year. “He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew,” Winfrey told CBS This Morning, later. But he did say that the UK press was "inherently corrupt or racist or biased" and that racism was "a large part”, she added in a live-streamed TV show. Further, she said that Harry and Meghan’s son would not be inheriting the royal title in accordance with the rules drafted by George V, the royals told Meghan.