Last Updated:

Meghan And Harry Interview: Netizens Guess Who Was 'concerned' About Archie's Skin Colour

Since Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview reverberated across the globe and remarks of 'racism' in the royal family were floated, netizens gues who could it be.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Meghan

Since Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview reverberated across the globe where the Duchess of Sussex disclosed racism in the UK royal family, internet users have started guessing who among the royals could be behind the incident. Meghan said that Harry relayed to her there had been conversations about how dark her baby’s skin might be and “what that would mean or look like”.

READ | Queen & Prince Philip not behind 'racist remarks' on Meghan's baby, clarifies Oprah

In a damming allegation against the Royal insulation that would further send shockwaves through the family as push the relations of the couple to a new low, Prince Harry and Meghan also told Winfrey that there were conversations in the palace about the skin colour of their son Archie before his birth. However, these accusations of Duke and Duchess of Sussex triggered the netizens to guess if it’s Prince Charles, William or even Princess Michael of Kent.

READ | Meghan Markle reveals her father, Thomas Markle, lied to her about talking to the media

Queen & Prince Philip Not Behind 'Racist Remarks' 

After Meghan and Prince Harry uncovered a range of vulnerabilities of their life in the UK as part of the royal family, Harry clarified that it wasn’t Queen Elizabeth II or Prince Phillip who uttered controversial racist comments for their son Archie’s skin complexion. Oprah Winfrey, the talk show host has clarified that Prince Harry told her that his grandfather and grandmother were involved and the American presenter could have shared that if she had the opportunity. 

Prince Harry revealed that his grandmother Queen did heed some ‘bad advise’ of that nature and refused to meet him at Sandringham, last year. “He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew,” Winfrey told CBS This Morning, later. But he did say that the  UK press was "inherently corrupt or racist or biased" and that racism was "a large part”, she added in a live-streamed TV show. Further, she said that Harry and Meghan’s son would not be inheriting the royal title in accordance with the rules drafted by George V, the royals told Meghan.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND