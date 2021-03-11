Meghan And Harry Interview: Society Of Editors Chief Steps Down In Row Over Racism Remarks

In the latest development in the row over Meghan Markle's claim of racism within the Royal Family and the British press, the executive director of the Society of Editors (SoE) has stepped down. Owing to the rolling series of withdrawals from the National Press Awards over claims that there is no racism in the press had made his position indefensible.

Ian Murray the executive director of SoE issued a statement informing about his resignation on March 10 (local time). This came in the backdrop of heightened pressure since host Charlene White’s resignation was followed by a string of nominees that claimed that they did not wish to be considered at the ceremony.

Murray in a statement on Wednesday also noted that “since the statement was issued, the SoE has been heavily criticised.” However, he further added, “While I do not agree that the society’s statement was in any way intended to defend racism, I accept it could have been much clearer in its condemnation of bigotry and has clearly caused upset.”

"As executive director, I lead the society, and as such must take the blame, and so I have decided it is best for the board and membership that I step aside so that the organisation can start to rebuild its reputation," said Ian Murray before adding that he is quitting with a "heavy heart" and that he was "proud" of SoE's work in defending media freedom over three years that he was a part of it.

What was the statement SoE issued?

Earlier on Wednesday, before Murray revealed that he would step down, the directors of the society had issued a new statement and saying that Murray’s response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview, headlined “UK media not bigoted”, “did not reflect what we all know: that there is a lot of work to be done in the media to improve diversity and inclusion.” However, as per the report, some members of the board termed the situation “ludicrous” and it made them “very angry”.

It proved insufficient to draw a line under the story. Several journalists of colour including those from the Guardian, Metro, the New York Times, the BBC among others expressed their dismay by signing an open letter arguing that SoE’s move was not enough and was ‘too late’.

The row budded from Meghan and Harry’s interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey on CBS on Sunday night. It was followed by Murray saying on Monday that the claims made by Harry and Meghan about the press were “not acceptable” and are made without “supporting evidence”, insisting that the UK media “has a proud record of calling out racism”. He headlined the piece, “UK media not bigoted.”

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)