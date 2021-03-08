Meghan & Harry's Interview Unlikely To Affect New Zealand's Ties With Britain: PM Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said Meghan and Harry’s recent interview is unlikely to affect her country’s relations with the Queen. Ardern assured that New Zealand will remain a member of the Commonwealth and will continue to observe Queen Elizabeth II as constitutional head of state. In a press conference, Ardern was asked if her government would be considering constitutional changes after Meghan and Harry’s interview that reflected poorly on the British monarchy, to which the Prime Minister said “not likely”.

"I’ve said before that I’ve not sensed an appetite from New Zealanders for significant change in our constitutional arrangements, and I don’t expect that’s likely to change quickly," Ardern said.

Ardern was asked if Meghan and Harry, at any given point, inquired about living in New Zealand. Ardern said she is not aware of any formal requests made by the former Duchess and Duke of Sussex. The liberal Prime Minister added that she would not answer any further questions about the couple’s recent interview because the matter is about their private lives and personal decisions.

"It is fair to say in the past I’ve had a contact here and there. But ultimately, the matters that are being canvassed here I see as for Meghan and Harry to respond to directly. These are matters about their personal lives and their personal decisions, and I don’t think it deserves a commentary from anyone else.” the Prime Minister added.

Meghan reveals explosive details

Former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on Sunday revealed how the British Royal Family were concerned about her son Archie's skin colour before he was born. Markle, who appeared in one of the biggest interviews of the 21st century with Oprah Winfrey, said her husband Harry told her about the family's concern over Archie's skin colour because of the American actress' African heritage. Markle revealed that during her pregnancy, she was told her son Archie wouldn't be made a prince and may not receive security.

In the first-ever 'tell-all' interview, the former Sussexes talked about other aspects of their lives as Royals. Markle revealed that at one point she even contemplated suicide because of the Palace's obsession with maintaining "image" in the public. Markle told Winfrey that she was asked to suppress her outspoken nature and her official documents, including passport, driving licence were taken by the Palace officials, and were only returned after the couple left England last year.

