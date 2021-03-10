Meghan & Harry's Racism allegations 'concerning': Royal Family Ends Silence

In a statement on behalf of the Queen, Buckingham Palace on Tuesday said that the British Royal family is 'saddened' to learn of how challenging the last few years have been for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The allegations made by the Duchess of Sussex were 'concerning' and being 'taken very seriously', it added.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement said. READ | Meghan Markle says she called the Queen to check in after Prince Phillip was hospitalised

The response comes over 36 hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of accusations in their first sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, since stepping back from life as senior royals and moving to the US last year.

Some of the allegations made by the couple were- racism and Meghan's admission that she felt suicidal during her first pregnancy- which has the potential to deeply impact the royal family's reputation and has left a cloud of suspicion over some of its members. Meghan claimed that her life as a member of the royal family had affected her mental health and she had thoughts of self-harm but her senior aides & institution declined to help.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it then I would do it," said Markle during the interview.

Meghan further revealed that members of the British royal family expressed concern to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couple's first child, Archie. She said that her son Archie was denied a royal title and royal protection and that there were 'concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born'. In the sit-down interview, she said that the palace decreed that Archie would not have any title, a move she says was 'different from the protocol'.

"They didn't want him to be a prince... which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security. He won't be given security. He's not going to be given a title.' And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born." the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah.

According to a survey conducted by the Spunik on Monday, just 12 per cent of Britons said they have 'a lot' of sympathy for Harry and Meghan and a third of respondents said they had no sympathy at all for the couple.

'Damaging' for the Royal

Meghan Markle, in the explosive interview, had refrained from naming the specific royal who had hurled racial slurs against her son alleging that it will be 'too damaging' for that person. Harry meanwhile added that upon number of occasions he and the Queen had the ‘awkward’ conversation about how the couple could not be invited to the Sandringham House, a villa of Queen’s, not citing the reasons. He speculated that his grandmother's advisers instigated her against his wife and offered bad advise.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, Meghan and Harry have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California, not far from Oprah's, near Santa Barbara.

