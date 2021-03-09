Meghan Describes Lonely Existence In Royal Family, Says 'left House Twice In Four Months'

“I am everywhere but I am nowhere”, described Meghan of her life within the royal family in the two-hour-long talk with celebrity interviewer Oprah Winfrey alongside husband Prince Harry. In the first candid conversation that aired on CBS on Sunday night since moving to the United States and stepping down as the ‘working members’ of the royal family, the 39-year-old told the American presenter that she only left the house twice in four months when she was living at the palace.

In the explosive tell-all interview, Duchess of Sussex claimed that she was told by “people within The Firm” that she was “everywhere” and hence, was advised that she should think about laying low for some time. Explaining her life within the royal family ‘almost unsurvivable’, she said she could no longer have access to her passport or any personal effects from the moment she arrived in the UK to be part of the monarch’s family.

“I continued to say to people: 'I know there is an obsession with how things look, but has anyone talked about how it feels? Because right now I could not feel lonelier,'” she added before noting that there was so little that she was actually allowed to do. It was this situation that further bred loneliness for the Duchess of Sussex who married Diana, Princess of WAles’ second son, Prince Harry in front of the public on May 19, 2018.

Meghan denied help for having suicidal thoughts

The former Suits actor disclosed that she had suicidal thoughts and struggled with her mental health shortly after becoming a part of the royal institution. The 39-year-old said in the exclusive sit-down interview aired by CBS that the “stress and isolation” drove her to contemplate taking her own life while she was pregnant with son Archie. She also claimed that the senior Palace official denied her from getting treatment for her depression because it would “look bad”. She also described being particularly distressed during the time she was attending a concert with Harry at the Royal Albert Hall.

“We had to go to this event after I told Harry I didn't want to be alive any more. In the pictures, I see how tightly his knuckles are gripped around mine," she said. "We are smiling, doing our job. In the Royal Box, when the lights went off, I was just weeping.”