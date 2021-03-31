Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Bid Adieu To Social Media; Say They Will 'reconnect Soon'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially stepped down from Royal duties today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had an official Instagram handle that often shared details about their whereabouts. They bid farewell to their Instagram handle with a heartwarming post. They thanked their entire community for the support. Take a look at what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had to say to their followers.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry disconnect from social media

The couple took to their official Instagram handle to reveal that they will be saying goodbye to their Instagram handle. They are currently living in Malibu with 10-month-old Archie away from the Royal family. As per their agreement with Queen Elizabeth II, the couple will no longer be allowed to use the term 'Royal' in connection with their commercial and charitable work. They will no longer be able to use the website or their Instagram account. They thanked the community for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to do better for the world.

They added, "As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise". They shared that the major priority, for now, is to look after everyone's well-being around the world. The major priority also includes solving the problem that has occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They added, "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing on this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute." They mentioned that even though their followers may not see them on social media, they will continue to do their work. The couple revealed that they will reconnect with everyone soon. Until then "please take good care of yourselves, and of one another," they wrote.

Meghan Markle's Instagram account was deactivated in a similar manner when she tied the knot to Harry.

Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview

In Meghan Markle's Oprah interview, she revealed that there were conversations about their son Archie's skin even before he was born. The people in the palace were concerned if their son would be given a royal title and security. She also revealed that she had suicidal thoughts while she was in the palace and they ignored her plea for help. Harry also mentioned that he felt trapped while being a part of the Royal family.

Promo Image source: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Instagram