Meghan Markle Expresses Pleasure On Returning To UK After 2 Years; 'It's Very Nice...'

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, expressed her pleasure at returning to the United Kingdom after two years, telling a crowd of international delegates in Manchester that it is "very nice" to be back. On September 5, at Bridgewater Hall, Meghan spoke with 2,000 other young leaders from around the world to formally open the 'One Young World summit.'

The Duchess was accompanied by her husband, Prince Harry, as well as dignitaries like Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, Bob Geldof, Lemn Sissay, and Mary Robinson, the former president of Ireland. It was Meghan's first speech in front of the public in the UK since she and Harry stepped down from their roles as royals in 2020.

According to British media reports, Meghan said, "It is very nice to be back in the UK and it is very nice to be back with all of you at One Young World."

The address was delivered a week after the controversial interview she had with The Cut magazine, in which she criticised the way the Royal Family had treated her and Harry. At Manchester's 2022 One Young World Summit, Meghan Markle's keynote speech elicited lighter laughter from the audience.

'I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here'

During her remarks, the duchess also mentioned her husband, Prince Harry, and expressed her happiness that he was attending this year's conference.

She said, "I am thrilled that my husband is able to join me here this time, to be able to see and witness firsthand my respect for this organisation and all that it provides and accomplishes."

Meghan Markle gave her address while dressed entirely in red, along with matching red heels. The duchess accessorised her chic outfit with gold hoops earrings and a tidy ponytail. She wore a Valentino Silk Tie-Neck Blouse. A group of representatives who are "doing great work on gender equality" will reportedly meet with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Sussexes will depart for Germany on September 6 after the 'One Young World Summit' in Manchester to commemorate one year until the 2023 Invictus Games take place in Düsseldorf. According to reports, the pair will be residing at Frogmore Cottage on the Queen's Windsor estate for the course of their visit.

On the afternoon of September 5, the pair was seen riding in the rear of a black Range Rover being driven by two bodyguards as they passed through the Windsor Castle grounds. It is unknown whether the trip will include a meeting with the Queen, who is presently on summer vacation at Balmoral in Scotland.

Image: AP