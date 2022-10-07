Meghan Markle For World, ‘Tungsten’ For King Charles; Reason Behind Her Quirky Nickname

The secret of King Charles’ nickname for Meghan Markle is finally out, thanks to Katie Nicholl’s new book on the Royal Family. The highly anticipated book, titled ‘The New Royals’, gives readers a peek into the extravagant lives of British monarchs. Apart from chronicling major events that transpired inside Buckingham Palace, Nicholl also reveals the nickname that King Charles gave to Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

According to ET Online, Markle joined the British royal family and quickly began to be perceived as resilient, thus gaining the sobriquet- 'Tungsten' from her father-in-law, King Charles. The 73-year-old gave her the nickname as her “toughness and resilience” reminded him of Tungsten, a strong chemical element known for being one of the “toughest things” in nature.

Nicholl's book reveals how Markle became a 'breakout star'

Nicholl, in her book, mentioned that Charles recognized Markle’s inner strength before she tied the knot with his son, Prince Harry. She also shared an incident from 2018, where Markle stood out as the “breakout star” during her first public group appearance with Harry, Prince William, and Princess Kate at the Royal Foundation Forum. “Meghan was the breakout star of the foursome,” Nicholl wrote in the book.

“She was polished, passionate and funny, using all her TV-honed skills to present her case. That was a wake-up moment for William and Kate when they realized that Meghan was very impressive, very confident and very capable, according to a source,” she wrote, adding that a close aide said that the event was a sign for William and Kate to “up their game.”

Harry and Markle's exit caused a rift in the royal family

In her book, Nicholl also writes about the massive rift that occurred in the family after the royal exit of the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, Harry, and Meghan. Recently, media reports claimed that the book reveals that Prince William attempted to reconcile with Harry in an “emergency meeting” in 2019, but was rejected due to Harry’s apprehension that details of the meeting would end up in the press.

Speculations suggest that the rift continues to exist, and was widely evident at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on September 19, 2022, when Harry and Meghan were seated away from William and Kate. However, the couples briefly reunited to interact with the large gathering outside Windsor Castle.