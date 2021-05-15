Meghan Markle Found Living As Royal 'completely Different' From What Her Friends Told Her

Meghan Markle found the experience of becoming a Royal “completely different” from what her friends had told her when she began dating Prince Harry, revealed Duke of Sussex while speaking with American actor Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast. Following the couple’s bombshell interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey where they uncovered allegations including ‘racism’ against the Royal Family, Prince Harry in the podcast recently also covered a range of topics including his relationship with brother, Prince Charles and how therapy helped him.

The Duke of Sussex also admitted that he grew up watching Disney movies like the rest of Britain, however, noted that the reality of the so-called Royal ‘fairytale’ is quite different. Prince Harry also relayed the first-hand experience of Meghan becoming a Royal which the Duke of Sussex called the “most amazing explanation.” The Duchess of Sussex believed that a girl doesn’t need to be a princess to create an amazing life.

Prince Harry said, “I think that old way of thinking - the prince and the princess - and little girls reading these wonderful fairytales and thinking 'all I want to be is a princess' and I'm thinking erm...My wife had the most amazing explanation to that which is something like, you don't need to be a princess to create an amazing life. And that's coming from her own lived experience.”

“When we got together she was like 'wow, this is completely different to what my friends at the beginning said it would be like,’” he added.

Meghan and Prince Harry began dating in 2016 and got engaged the following year with the couple living at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace. Eventually, they got married in a Royal ceremony at Windsor Castle in May 2018 with millions of spectators. They undertook several engagements before stepping away from the Royals in 2020 and shifting to the United States. After their separation that British media tabloids labelled as ‘Megxit’, the couple made several revelations including Meghan’s mental health struggle during her pregnancy.

Prince Harry compares Royal Family with ‘zoo’

In the podcast interview, Prince Harry compared living as one among the Royal Family to being on ‘The Truman Show’ and “living in a zoo.” He also confessed that living in the US with his wife Meghan and son Archie with another girl on the way, he feels more liberated. He said, “Living here [US] now I can actually lift my head and actually feel different...You can walk around feeling a little bit more free."

About living in the royal family, Prince Harry said, “It's a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo," Harry replied, before saying the biggest issue for him "was that being born into it you inherit the risk, you inherit the risk that comes with it, you inherit every element of it without choice".

IMAGE: AP