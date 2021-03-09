Meghan Markle Points To A 2019 Red Carpet Pic To Detail 'suicidal' Thoughts; See Photo

Meghan Markle pointed out a picture from a 2019 event to reveal how she was really feeling while dealing with suicidal thoughts during pregnancy, adding that the photo still “haunts” her. During her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle revealed that she had just informed Harry about her feelings prior to coming to that event, which reflects in the picture as the former Sussexes can be seen tightly holding each others’ hands. Markle and Harry were attending an official event at the Royal Albert Hall, performing duties on behalf of the Queen.

'It haunts me'

Markle told Winfrey that Harry tried to convince her not to go to the event, but she insisted on going because she didn’t want to be left alone. The American actress said a friend sent her the picture on the same day to compliment the couple, adding “but, what I saw was the truth of what that moment was”. Markle said the picture continues to “haunt” her to date because just before leaving for the event, she had had a conversation with Harry about her suicidal thoughts.

This is the event at Royal Albert Hall that Meghan talked about. She couldn't stay home alone because she was suicidal. She sees Harry holding her hand super tightly, white knuckles on both of them. They both have happy 'masks' on. pic.twitter.com/q18Fv575db — Lisa (@BlueRaveFinn) March 8, 2021

Markle said, “if you zoom in on the picture, one can see how tightly his (Harry) hand is tied around mine. Even though we are smiling and trying to do our job, we are both just trying to hold on.” Markle said that when the lights went down for the show she started weeping and Harry was holding her tight. Markle added that before the intermission she had to be ready to face the public again.

In the first-ever 'tell-all' interview, the former Royals talked about other aspects of their lives at the palace. Markle revealed the Palace's obsession with maintaining "image" in the public. Markle told Winfrey that she was asked to suppress her outspoken nature and her official documents, including her passport and driving license were taken by Palace officials and were only returned after the couple left England last year.