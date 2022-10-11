Meghan Markle Reveals She Was 'conditioned' To Hide Emotions After Being Labelled 'crazy'

Duchess of Sussex and former actor Meghan Markle revealed in the latest episode of her podcast that she has been “conditioned” to express no emotions in public, The Independent reported.

The new episode of Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast shed light on women being called “crazy” and “hysterical” for being emotionally expressive. The episode, which was released on Tuesday, comprised guest stars Jenny Slate, Constance Wu and Deepika Padukone.

The 55-minute-long podcast consisted of the quartet talking about their personal experiences, breakdowns, and the misrepresentation of women in media and pop culture. Markle, the host of the podcast, began by addressing listeners to raise their hands if they've been labelled erratic or irrational, and then went on to admit "by the way, me too."

Markle's new episode touches on emotions, societal conditioning and mental health

Wu, in a conversation with the other women, shared details of the time she was sexually harassed. “I think when you're taught that ladies don't make scenes or, like, if you make a scene, you're crazy,” she stated. Responding to Wu, Markle said, “But really, the craziest thing in the world would be to keep all of that inside. So this. You, right now, I mean. I think it's…I think it's beautiful.”

“So, even my own version of like… I would love to cry this much, but I'm conditioned to still have some – a different kind of composure,” Markle added.

“And now you sort of go, ohhh, just relax and let it out. And I see the same thing in my kids as you're talking about in yours, and I'm like, ‘Oh my God, I want to do that’ [release her emotions without fear or shame]. I want to feel so deeply. It's like an Adele album. Just like sooo much intense emotion,” she went on to say.

The Duchess, in her podcast, also talked about how her husband Prince Harry came across a referral for her to seek professional mental health support during her "worst time."