Meghan Markle Will Not Join Harry At Prince Philip's Funeral On Doctor's Advice

Following the demise of the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, his grandson Prince Harry is set to reunite with his family to pay his last respects at the funeral. The Duke of Sussex will be a part of the funeral but without wife Meghan Markle. According to the statement issued by Buckingham Palace, Meghan will not be a part of the solemn affair as she is due to give birth to the second child in early summer and as per her doctor’s advice, she needs complete rest.

Meghan Markle will not attend Prince Philip's funeral

A source close to the royals told during a press briefing that Markle hoped to be at his husband's side, but the trip, and the 12-hour flight, were deemed potentially too taxing. "The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend. The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel. So the duke will be attending," a royal spokesman said. Harry who currently resides in California, with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie will likely be in attendance at the service, which is set to take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

According to Page Six, the funeral will be an intimate affair with only 30 people in attendance under strict UK social-distancing rules. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not attend the mourning ceremony, to allow space for the royal family members. Prince Philip, who was officially Duke of Edinburgh, died peacefully at Windsor Castle on April 9 morning (local time) and was Britain’s longest-serving consort which is a term given to the spouse of a reigning monarch. Queen and Prince Philip had been married for 73 years. Now, after serving over 20,000 royal engagements, he will be laid to rest on April 17. Further, adhering to Philip’s preference of driving himself without a chauffeur, his coffin will be carried by a Land Rover from Windsor castle to St. George Chapel for the ceremony.

Gun salutes were fired earlier on Saturday across the UK, in Gibraltar, and at sea in memory of the duke, who was a senior figure in the navy before his marriage to Queen Elizabeth. Queues of well-wishers were also observed outside the Buckingham Palace in London, looking to leave flowers at the palace gates.

(Image credit: AP)