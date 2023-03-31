Meghan Markle Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against Half-sister Samantha; All You Need To Know

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has won the defamation case against her half-sister Samantha Markle. The actress-turned-British royalty was accused of making "demonstrably false and malicious statements" to audiences around the world in an explosive 2021 interview with American TV personality Oprah Winfrey. According to the British news outlet Sky News, Meghan's half-sister claimed that she was defamed by Meghan’s Oprah interview.

“Markle was expressing an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-sibling and a statement of pure opinion was not capable of being proved false,” the Florida Judge asserted in the Thursday hearing. According to Sky News, US District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell gave out the judgment and dismissed the lawsuit. "As a reasonable listener would understand it, the defendant merely expresses an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-siblings,” Honeywell wrote. "Thus, the court finds that the defendant's statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical proof.... plaintiff cannot plausibly disprove the defendant's opinion of her own childhood,” the US district judge further added in the statement

The case was going on for over a year

Samantha Markle brought the defamation case against her younger sister in March 2022. In the lawsuit, she also alleged that the Duchess gave “false information” to an unauthorised biography called “Finding Freedom”. In the lawsuit, the half-sister of the American-turned-British royal listed some of the statements in the book. The statements presented to the court talked about how the half-sisters barely knew each other during their childhood and how Samantha was “handsomely paid” for giving out unflattering tabloid stories against Markle.

The judge made it clear that the Duchess of Sussex cannot be considered liable for what was written in the book, since she was not the one who published it. “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family,” was an autobiography written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. The highly controversial book which was published in 2020, followed the life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and also highlighted some of the challenges faced by the couple in their past and during their time in the British royal family. It was on 8 January 2020, the Sussexes announced their exit from the royal family in an Instagram post. They stated that they were stepping back as “senior members of the British royal family”.