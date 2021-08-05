Meghan Markle's 40th Birthday Video Gives Rare Glimpse Of Daughter Lilibet Diana

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle offered a slight peek at her second-born, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in a video on Archewell's website marking the royal's 40th birthday on Wednesday. In a swift blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, the camera focuses on the adorable and unseen family photos on Meghan's desk at her exquisite mansion in Montecito, California. The two-minute clip, which also stars US actress Melissa McCarthy captured glimpses of a number of photographs, including that of her husband, Prince Harry, red-headed son Archie Harrison (now two years old) and finally a small one of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan Markle teases daughter's rare picture

The hazy visual captured in the brief video on the occasion of the Duchess of Sussex's birthday, showed Harry gently kissing Lili, who has not been publicly seen since her birth at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June. Other pictures included Meghan coyly snuggling to Archie while the third one was a family shot.

Meghan and Harry's firstborn hasn't been seen quite yet in the public eye, ever since the couple marked their exit from the royal palace last year. The most recent, and one of the rare visuals of Archie was released to mark his second birthday in May showing the toddler with his back to the camera.

Apart from the photo corner, the fun 40th birthday video was filled with several Easter eggs. The Duchess' laptop was held up on her children's book, The Bench, while she looked elegant being adorned with swanky necklaces from LA designer Logan Hollowell, as per Page Six.

Her necklaces marked a symbolic reference to honour Archie's birthdate (May 6, 2019) as they were aligned in a Taurus constellation. Another Gemini constellation accessory marked Lili's birthdate, June 4, 2021. Harry was seen hilariously juggling outside the window, while one of her dog's, Guy, was also seen lying on a bed behind her.

As per Fox News, Lilbet was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 am at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. She weighed in 7 lbs 11 oz at the time of birth. Announcing their daughter's birth on the Archewell's website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote, "While the Duke and Duchess are on parental leave, Archewell will continue to do important work and publish stories on the site". Lilibet is eighth in line for succession for the throne and has recently been on the list of successors by The British Royal Family.

(IMAGE- AP)