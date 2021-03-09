Meghan Markle's Father Backs Royal Family, Says 'I Don’t Think Brits Are Racist'

In response to his daughter Meghan and son-in-law Prince Harry’s exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle took a swipe on the couple saying that “I have great respect for the royals, and I don’t think the British royal family is racist at all." The 76-year-old continued, "I don’t think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is a racist, but I don’t think the Brits are."

In an interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan that aired on ITV’s Good Morning Britain Meghan’s father defended the royals saying that the question asked by Oprah to Meghan about a member of the royal family's racist remark on her son’s skin tone was “just a stupid question.” He told piers that he believes that the royals are not racist and that he held “great respect” for the British royal family.

“The thing about what colour would the baby be, how dark would the baby be, I’m guessing and hoping it’s just a dumb question from somebody. It could just be that simple, it could be somebody asked a stupid question, rather than being a total racist,” Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. READ | Meghan Markle & Prince Harry will not be covered on the much-acclaimed show 'The Crown'

Thomas responded to the Duchess of Sussex’s revelation, made earlier at Oprah’s show that her son Archie was subjected to the racism by an unidentified royal who was ‘worried’ about her son’s colour. She added that her son will be denied the royal title. Markle told Oprah that there were racial remarks circulating while she was pregnant about "how dark" their child would be, Oprah intervened asking: ‘What? What? Who was having that conversation with you?’ Meghan responded saying,"so, um, the conversations were with Harry.” Meghan’s father, meanwhile, alleged that he hadn’t spoken to his daughter in 4 years, adding his family was “attacked by the press every day” and there was nobody to “protect any member of our family”.

"She’s [Meghna] pretty much ghosted all of her family on both sides," Thomas markle said, accusing his daughter of isolating eery one around her. He added, “We all make mistakes but I’ve never played naked pool and I’ve never dressed like Hitler [hinting at daughter's husband Harry], and refering about his 'mistake' of sharing Meghan's photo to paparazzi for which, he said, he apologized "a hundred times".

Meghan decries father's 'betrayal'

Meghan had echoed disappointment about her father’s actions in the past to Oprah saying that his actions caused her great ‘pain’ as she accused him of ‘betrayal’ for stealing limelight about her royal connections. “There was such an obsession with anything in my world, including tracking down my parents, and I did everything I could to protect both of them in that media frenzy. But for over a year, the UK tabloids were trying to find my dad, offering people so much money to try to find his address,” The Duchess of Sussex said. She added, “I remember being told, there was a huge headline like, 'We found him' or 'We've got him.' We're talking about someone's father. And from that point, the tabloids, they moved into the apartment next door and across from him, descended on this small town, giving him gifts. The whole thing brings us to where we are today.”

