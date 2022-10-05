Meghan Markle's First Podcast After Queen's Death Out; Discusses 'toxic' Asian Stereotype

Meghan Markle finally released a new episode of her Archetype podcast, which debuted last month with Serena Williams as the guest. The latest edition of Duchess of Sussex's podcast came as the first one after the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier in September. Featuring actor-comedian Margret Cho and journalist Lisa Ling, the new episode followed a discussion on toxic Asian stereotypes.

Markle and the guests spoke about their personal experiences, how they combated these stereotypes, problematic on-screen portrayals of women of Asian descent and much more.

Meghan Markle returns with Archetype podcast after Queen Elizabeth's demise

The 'Demystification of Dragon Lady' episode opened up with the Duchess recalling the varied cultures she was made familiar with while growing up in Los Angeles, further stressing that a lot of Asian cultures were a part of it. Meghan stated she wasn't aware for the longest time of the stigmas many Asian women faced, and further pointed out the problematic representation on the silver screen.

"Movies like Austin Powers and Kill Bill — they presented these caricatures of women of Asian descent as oversexualized or aggressive," she said and added, "This toxic stereotyping of women of Asian descent… this doesn't just end once the credits roll."

Three episodes of Archetype were released before Queen Elizabeth II's demise, with guests like Serena Williams, Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling appearing to debunk misconceptions about women. The mourning period for Queen Elizabeth's family was observed for a week after the late monarch's funeral on September 19. The Royal members resumed their duties following that.

While the podcast has returned, Meghan and Prince Harry's Netflix docu-series has been further pushed back due to the Queen's death. According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are trying to tone down some conversations about senior members of the royal family including King Charles III.

(IMAGE: AP)