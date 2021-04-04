Meghan 'will Never Come Back' To The UK After Her Explosive Interview, Says Royal Expert

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey further deteriorated the couple’s relationship with the UK’s Queen Elizabeth II’s family, a royal author claimed that the Suits actor ‘will never come back’ to Britain. The tell-all interview laid bare the tumultuous relationship that Meghan had with the royal family and how it finally fall out owing to multiple events. Now, royal author Anna Pasternak told Fox News that Meghan will be putting off coming back to the UK because she has lost public support.

She told the news outlet, “Will Meghan Markle return to the UK? “My speculative answer would be no, not if she can help it.” READ | Londoners react to Meghan, Harry interview

“Sadly, I cannot see her ever becoming a loved and cherished member of the Royal Family with the unified respect and adoration of the British people. I think that ship has sailed,” she added. The royals are known to keep family matters private and Meghan’s decision to publicly speak to Winfrey was previously anticipated to anger ‘The Firm.’

Prince William 'Struggling To Hold Back'

Prince William is having a “hard time” following his brother Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with American presenter Oprah Winfrey. In the tell-all sit down interview with the Oscar-winning star, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made heavy claims against what they called the institution. Prince Harry and Meghan made remarks of racism, ignorance of mental health and other allegations at large.

Fox News previously reported that since the interview aired, Prince William is not pleased with his brother and sister-in-law and the mention of his wife, Kate during the two-hour-long interview about Duke and Duchess of Sussex living in the United States.

Recently, US Weekly sources revealed that the Duke of Cambridge is ‘struggling to hold back’ and is willing to share his own side of the story. The insider of Queen Elizabeth II’s family told the publication that the monarch is “insisting that the royals handle the matter privately” and that she “thinks that retaliating will only add fuel to the fire and make the situation worse.”

(Image Credits: AP)