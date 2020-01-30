The Debate
MEPs Wave Tiny Flags During Farage’s Final Speech At Brussels, Netizens ‘embarrassed’

UK News

As the EU bid adieu to Britain with a final vote at the EU’s parliament, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speech and MEPs gesture were heavily criticised.

MEPs

As the European Union bid adieu to the United Kingdom with a final vote at the EU’s parliament, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's speech and MEPs gesture were heavily criticised. In his final address in Brussels, Farage boasted about the divorce deal and listed many things he won’t miss about the EU.

“No more financial contributions, no more European Court of Justice, no more common fisheries policy, no more being talked down to, no more being bullied," said the 55-year-old British leader.

“Now you want to ban our national flags but we’re going to wave you goodbye,” he added while other Brexit Party MEPs started waving tiny British flags. 

Read: Brexit: Documents Emerge Suggesting EU Plans On Enforcing Trade Rules On UK

'Put your flags away'

The chamber Speaker told the lawmakers to remove their flags and criticised Farage for using the word “hate” during his speech. “Put your flags away, you're leaving...and take them with you...goodbye,” said the Speaker. In an emotionally charged session where lawmakers expressed love and sadness, Brexit Party’s gesture was not appreciated on social media. 

Read: Tearful EU Lawmaker's Sing 'Auld Lang Syne' After Giving Final Approval To Brexit

On January 23, Queen Elizabeth gave royal assent to the bill brought by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the UK moved another inch closer to its exit from the current 28-member bloc. It was followed by signing of Brexit deal by the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council on January 24. 

Read: 'Brexit Will Help Global Growth' Says European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde

Read: EU Appoints Joao Vale De Almeida As First Ambassador To Post-brexit UK

 

Published:
COMMENT
