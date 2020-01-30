MEPs Wave Tiny Flags During Farage’s Final Speech At Brussels, Netizens ‘embarrassed’

As the European Union bid adieu to the United Kingdom with a final vote at the EU’s parliament, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage's speech and MEPs gesture were heavily criticised. In his final address in Brussels, Farage boasted about the divorce deal and listed many things he won’t miss about the EU.

“No more financial contributions, no more European Court of Justice, no more common fisheries policy, no more being talked down to, no more being bullied," said the 55-year-old British leader.

“Now you want to ban our national flags but we’re going to wave you goodbye,” he added while other Brexit Party MEPs started waving tiny British flags.

Read: Brexit: Documents Emerge Suggesting EU Plans On Enforcing Trade Rules On UK

'Put your flags away'

The chamber Speaker told the lawmakers to remove their flags and criticised Farage for using the word “hate” during his speech. “Put your flags away, you're leaving...and take them with you...goodbye,” said the Speaker. In an emotionally charged session where lawmakers expressed love and sadness, Brexit Party’s gesture was not appreciated on social media.

No more ability for British people to live, work and study freely across Europe. No more tariff-free access to the world's largest trading bloc. No more influence at Europe's top table.



Farage and his acolytes wave the Union Jack, but they have done untold damage to our country. https://t.co/N9LhWFMZOL — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 29, 2020

I think, Brexiteer or Remainer or somewhere in between, we can all agree that this is peak cringe https://t.co/97Ha8oyHBF — Harriet Marsden (@harriet1marsden) January 29, 2020

Read: Tearful EU Lawmaker's Sing 'Auld Lang Syne' After Giving Final Approval To Brexit

I remain hopeful Farage will one day have his day in court. He’s certainly going to spend the rest of his life worrying about the anger he’s created coming back to bite him hard. — stotallytober #FBPE (@stotallytober) January 29, 2020

Nigel's face doesn't look that happy after his speech. I think he realised that somehow, someday he will be held accountable of this. And its not going to end up well for him! — FaBe (@berisha_d_fatos) January 29, 2020

On January 23, Queen Elizabeth gave royal assent to the bill brought by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the UK moved another inch closer to its exit from the current 28-member bloc. It was followed by signing of Brexit deal by the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council on January 24.

Read: 'Brexit Will Help Global Growth' Says European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde

Read: EU Appoints Joao Vale De Almeida As First Ambassador To Post-brexit UK