Met Police Denounces Serving Officer's Child Sexual Abuse Offences, Says It Is 'sickening'

A Metropolitan Police officer who pled guilty to a string of child sexual offences has left the force and Britons in shock. A 22-year-old, PC Hussain Chehab, was found guilty on Tuesday of four charges for engaging in sexual activity with a minor aged 13 to 15, three other counts of taking inappropriate images of a minor, and one charge of engaging in sexual conversation with a child.

According to Sky News, Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines condemned Chehab’s acts as a serving member of the force. "Our thoughts foremost today are with the young girls who Chehab exploited and took advantage of for his own sexual gratification,” she said.

"These offences are made all the more sickening by the fact that some of the image offences were committed while PC Chehab was in a role as a Safer Schools officer attached to a secondary school in Enfield between May 2021 and his arrest in August 2021,” she added.

A brief account of Chehab's crimes

Chehab’s crimes were brought to light in July 2021 after the family members of a 16-year-old girl alleged that she had been romantically involved with the Met officer when she was 15. The next month, Chehab was placed on limited duties and was barred from being in contact with schools and minors.

As the investigation went on, several inappropriate pictures were found, which led to his apprehension and subsequent suspension from active duty. A probe into more electronic devices showed explicit messages exchanged between Chehab and a 14-year-old girl.

Haines said that the news of Chehab’s crimes “will of course cause considerable damage and concern, not only to the local community but Londoners as a whole, who place their trust in police officers to go into our schools alongside their children every day and keep them safe.”