Met Police Detains 3 Animal Rights Activists For Climbing UK Environment Ministry Building

Three activists associated with the animal welfare organization -- Animal Justice Project -- were detained by London's Metropolitan Police on Thursday for allegedly ascending up the building of the United Kingdom’s Environment Ministry, Sky News reported. The Met Police stated that two women and one man are being held under arrest on suspicion of creating public disturbance and inflicting criminal damage.

In the wee hours of Thursday, the trio of activists was seen climbing up the building of the department’s office via ropes and then unveiling a poster that called for imposing a ban on animal agricultural activities. As a result, police were called before 6:30 am to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) building in Westminster’s Marsham Street.

Furthermore, the activists released flares of yellow smoke upon the arrival of the police and paramedic personnel. A third activist went on to eat a banana while being high up on the ground. Subsequently, the police cordoned off the road as well as the building, which also consists of the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The activists, who have now been detained, were members of the Animal Justice Project, which said that the act of protest was in order to raise awareness about the "catastrophic" impact of bird flu that gets transmitted through chicken sheds. "Courageous climbers have dropped a HUGE 9ft x 15ft banner from the Westminster building, calling on Defra [Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs] to prevent an imminent bird flu pandemic," the organisation wrote on Twitter.

Environment activists climb gantries to protest

This isn’t the first time that the UK has witnessed bizarre and dangerous campaigns held by activists. Earlier in November, traffic on multiple sections of the M25 motorway came to a sudden halt after demonstrators from the environment group Just Stop Oil climbed up gantries to protest against the government’s oil and gas consents licenses.

The situation, which resulted in locals being asked to travel through other routes, was called an act of "criminality” by Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist. "This was a very significant and co-ordinated effort to cause massive disruption to the entirety of the M25,” he said in November.