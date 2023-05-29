Met Police To Leave Mental Health Phone Calls Unanswered, Focus On 'solving Crime'

Mental health calls made to London's Metropolitan Police could soon go unanswered as the force plans to reshift its focus to its primary duties. In a letter viewed by The Guardian, the force’s commissioner, Mark Rowley, revealed his plans to order his officers to not attend the surge of calls received every year relating to incidents of mental health.

On May 24, Rowley provided health and social care services a deadline of 31 August, after which the ban will come into play. It will not be lifted unless a threat to human life emerges. According to the Met chief, the move is necessary at a time when authorities scramble for ways to decrease their burden in matters of mental health under a new national scheme known as 'right care, right person' (RCRP).

The ban, according to Rowley, will put an end to patients being inadequately attended by police officers who are not equipped with the expertise to deal with mental health-related incidents. Furthermore, the force will be able to work on its core responsibilities of preventing and solving crime.

“I have asked my team that the Met introduce RCRP this summer and withdraw from health related calls by no later than 31 August. I appreciate this may be challenging, but for the reasons I have set out above, the status quo is untenable," the Met chief wrote in the letter.

What does the Met chief's letter say?

“It is important to stress the urgency of implementing RCRP in London. Every day that we permit the status quo to remain we are collectively failing patients and are not setting officers up to succeed. In fact, we are failing Londoners twice. We are failing them first by sending police officers, not medical professionals, to those in mental health crisis, and expecting them to do their best in circumstances where they are not the right people to be dealing with the patient," he continued.

"We are failing Londoners a second time by taking large amounts of officer time away from preventing and solving crime, as well as dealing properly with victims, in order to fill gaps for others," read the letter. Rowley's move is likely to spur concern and backlash by healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom who are already under great pressure inflicted by job cuts and a limited workforce.