MI5 Warns That Kremlin Agents Targeting Russians In UK

The United Kingdom's domestic counter intelligence and security agency MI5 has stepped up the security being offered to the potential Kremlin targets living in the UK after the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury in the year 2018. The agency has warned that Russia continues to take “quite an active interest” in few individuals in the UK. This further calls for more active measures which involves the police and other agencies.

Speaking to Sky News in an interview, one of the MI5 officers named as Tom said that the reason behind the people being in risk is that the Russian state continues to take an ‘active’ interest in people here who we deem to be at risk. He further highlighted that the MI5 thinks that they are probably still trying to collect information about people. The MI5 also thinks that the Kremlin is interested in rebuilding its spying capabilities in the UK after their agents were expelled from the embassy. However, the agents said that Russian agencies are only interested in developing assets outside the embassy.

Sanctions are ineffective

In another significant development, Russia said that the Western sanctions are ineffective and further vowed to respond after the EU and the US announced new penalties against Moscow. While speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that those who continue to depend on these measures (sanctions) should probably give it some thought. Peskov said that the answer will be obvious and added that such a policy does not achieve its goals.

Following the sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said that Moscow would “definitely answer” measures from the west. While speaking at a press briefing with his counterpart from Uzbekistan, Lavrov said that nobody has cancelled the rules of diplomacy, and one of these rules is the principle of reciprocity. The statement by the Russian officials comes after the US imposed sanctions on seven members of the Russian government, who will have their US assets frozen, and US transactions with them will be subject to prosecution. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said that the US intelligence community assesses with high confidence that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service used a nerve agent to poison the opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

